Google Now Allows You to Hum, Whistle, Sing to Search a Song

When most folks are looking for a song they type in as many lyrics as they know into a Google search hoping that their ears won’t fail them. But now Google is allowing you to “hum to search.”

The company announced the new feature today which will allow users to hum, whistle, or sing a melody, to search for a song.

Users can type the mic icon and ask “What’s this song?” or click the “search a song” button and sing 10-15 seconds of a tune.

Google’s artificial intelligence algorithm will try its best to match songs based on the tune. The feature is currently available in English on iOS, and in more than 20 languages on Android.

The new feature is also inclusive to Google Assistant. “When you hum a melody into Search, our machine learning models transform the audio into a number-based sequence representing the song’s melody,” Krishna Kumar, senior product manager for Google Search, explained in a blog post.