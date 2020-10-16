According to a recent tweet from Ice Cube, his interview with Chris Cuomo was cancelled and claims the network had already banned him from their platform and he doesn’t understand why they even inquired about an interview in the first place.

So the POWERS that be cancelled my interview on @CuomoPrimeTime tonight. I’ve actually been ban from @CNN for a few months so I was surprised they even asked. But it seems like they can’t handle the truth. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

After clarifying once again that he is totally non-partisan in his pursuit to strive for better condition for Black people in the United States, the West Coast legend has still been heavily criticized for speaking to the Trump administration, even though he has been pretty transparent that he has went to both parties with “The Platinum Plan”.

Cube says that the Biden’s camp agreed to look over his four year proposal after the election.

“I talked to both campaigns like I said I would. I have a contract with Black America that both parties gonna have to get with. We can’t depend on one party to bring this through. It’s too broad. Both parties is gonna have to get with it,” said Cube.