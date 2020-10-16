Man Sues Drake, Odell Beckham Jr. and Others For $250K For Alleged Assault in 2018 Nightclub Brawl

A man that is claiming that Drake and others assaulted in him at a club in Los Angeles in 2018 has taken it up a notch and is asking that the situation be heard by a judge.

According to a report from TMZ, Bennet Sipes is suing Drake, football star Odell Beckham Jr. and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-beau Younes Bendjima for an alleged assault that occurred outside of L.A. hot spot Lady Delilah.

Sipes has included the venue in the lawsuit as well.

Sipes says he suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was attacked by Drizzy and Beckham’s entourages in an alley next to the club, while Drake and Beckham themselves allegedly observed the entire ordeal, which was caught on video. Sipes even claims that Drake gave him the “off with the head” gesture as he left the VIP room of the club.

Sipes is citing “past and future pain and suffering, medical bills, lost future earnings, past and future emotional distress and punitive damages” in his $250,000 lawsuit.

Neither of the parties mentioned in the suit have yet to publicly respond to the allegations,

