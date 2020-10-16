If you want an extra boost of nutritional goodies add some seeds to your smoothie. Mixed with fresh fruits and vegetables these great additions can give you many health benefits.

Chia Seeds

This little seed is a nutritional powerhouse. Small and tasteless, Chia Seeds are known to have high levels of omega-3 and 6 fatty acids, potassium, antioxidants, and soluble fiber. It also has more protein than most grains and more calcium than milk.

Advertisement











Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a wonderful source of zinc, potassium, calcium, antioxidants, vitamin E, and omega-3. Put these seeds in your smoothie and your liver, heart, and skin will thank you.

Flax Seeds

Flax seeds has a lot of fiber and fatty acids. This seed will help your brain function, joints, skin, cardiovascular and immune system. The fiber will help release unnecessary toxins from your body. When you mix flax in your smoothie, there is a slight nutty flavor and a lot of nutritional benefit.