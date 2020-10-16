There has been trouble in Young Money paradise for a while, but other than a few petty social media jabs and diss tracks, Nicki Minaj and Drake have been pretty tight-lipped about their feud.

But the Queen hopped on Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)” and said that she hopes she can have play dates with her son and Drake’s son, Adonis.

“Uh, he a freak like Giannis (Giannis) / To be honest, I hope one day we do a play-date with Adonis,” she rapped on the energetic beat.

Drake responded to Nicki on his Instagram story saying, “play dates soon come.”

Looks like Nicki Minaj and Drake reconciled 💕 pic.twitter.com/ArXsBcJpHI — Two Bees TV (@twobeestv) October 16, 2020

The Young Money artists have seemingly been beefing ever since Nicki Minaj’s “FEFE” collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine. They haven’t been seen publicly since that time and Drake was not supportive when she was feuding with Travis Scott about ASTROWORLD and Queen’s album sales.

In fact, the Toronto rapper actually egged it on by heavily promoting ASTROWORLD, which he was featured on, but he didn’t promote his former labelmates’ album not once.

He has also been playing her rivals close like Cardi B and ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill.

Nicki Minaj remixed Drake and Meek’s “Going Bad” collaboration and called them out for dissing her. “I turn lemons into lemonade simply, dawg / Ole boy and my brother tryna end me, dawg,” she spit.

But that all appears to be water under the bridge, and the two are both parents after reigning in their respective lanes for the past decade.

Listen to Nicki Minaj deliver a fire verse while she’s 9 months pregnant.