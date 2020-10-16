It didn’t take long for Le’Veon Bell to find a new home. The former All-Pro has signed a one-year deal with the defending Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have been using rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire in a full-time role but will now have Bell to help relieve some of that load. The former Jet will not be eligible to play this week, but he should be available for Week 8.

Bell will have to go through five days of COVID-19 testing and once he clears that, ironically, the first team he will be able to play against will be the Jets.

Bell will give the Chiefs another versatile option in their offense. He is accomplished as a pass-catcher, which makes him an excellent fit in Andy Reid’s spread offense.