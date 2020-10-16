The Los Angeles Clippers have found their new head coach from within the organization. Tyronn Lue is finalizing a five-year deal to become the Clippers’ next head coach.

Lue was an assistant coach with the Clippers under Doc Rivers, so he was always considered a top choice to be promoted to head coach after Rivers was fired. He is familiar with the Clippers’ roster and has a close relationship with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, which was almost certainly a factor in the decision.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Chauncey Billups will be Lue’s lead assistant.

Lue won a championship in 2016 as the Cavaliers coach, reaching the NBA Finals in three straight years. As a head coach, Lue is 128-83 overall and 41-20 in the playoffs. As a former NBA player, Lue won two championships as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lue will have big expectations to fill with the Clippers. The team has championship aspirations and a roster that backs that up.

Lue might have that championship voice that the players will listen to, considering their last coach lost his job because players didn’t deliver.