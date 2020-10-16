Iconic DJ and producer Statik Selektah is back with the release of his new single “Keep It Moving,” featuring a stellar set of features in Nas, Joey Bada$$, and Gary Clark Jr.

The new single arrives via Mass Appeal and is from his forthcoming album.

“Nas, Joey and I linked up at Sweet Chick during Grammy Weekend and talked about making this record the first one that I present off my album,” Statik said. “Then I played the song for Dave Chappelle in the summer and he stopped the music at his afterparty and introduced it to the crowd, who all went crazy. It was a really dope moment and it was then when I knew this song was gonna be a time stamp on 2020. I’m so happy the world finally gets to hear it.”

The new album will be Selektah’s ninth and is titled The Balancing Act. The album will also bring in Griselda records, 2 Chainz, Dave East, Method Man, and more.

You can hear the new release below.