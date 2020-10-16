Tiffany Haddish is Reportedly Not Returning to ‘The Last O.G.’ for Season Four

The Last O.G. had a successful 3-season run so far, but Tiffany Haddish is reportedly not returning for the fourth season.

Details about her exit are scarce but the Girls Trip star reportedly doesn’t have a contract for the upcoming season.

But her former co-star, Tracy Morgan, celebrated the series’ return. “I am so excited that we get to make another season of The Last O.G. All I ever want to do is try and bring joy to people which is hard right now but I appreciate that we will have the chance to go back to work and do what we can to make the world a little brighter,” he said in a statement.

Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain who are the co-heads of TBS, TNT and TruTV praised the show’s success so far. “The Last O.G. has become more powerfully poignant with each season while always remaining incredibly funny. Tracy Morgan embraces the world with his humor while Owen Smith tackles real-life conversations head-on through hilarity. We can’t wait to see where they take us in season four.”

Tiffany Haddish portrayed Tracy Morgan’s on-screen ex-girlfriend and baby’s mother, Shannon, who is married to another man and raising their twin teenagers.

Her character is vital to the storyline so the best thing to do to keep the story flowing seamlessly is to pull an Aunt Viv.