The COVID crisis is just as confusing as it is alarming. While the workplace for thousands continues to be shutdown, American sports are doing everything they can to keep the ratings up and fans interested.

After closing its facilities due to positive COVID tests amongst players, the Colts are reopening facility doors after COVID-19 retests have come back negative.

Four members of the NFL’s Indianapolis franchise initially tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the team to shut its complex Friday morning. Hours later, following retests, the team announced that those individuals have since been confirmed to be negative for the virus.

Advertisement











“Earlier this morning, we were informed that four individuals within the organization tested positive for COVID-19,” the Colts said in a statement. Adding, “The four positive samples were re-tested and have been confirmed negative. After consultation with the NFL and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills, the team will open the practice facility this afternoon under the league’s intensive protocol and will continue preparation for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.”

This news comes days after the Atlanta Falcons closed their facilities. Which also reopened today. But also as more teams report positive tests for players and some staff. Which raises the question, “Is it safe to continue the season”? Players and team staff are at constant risk.

We will for sure keep an eye on this situation and update you all as details are made available. The Colts (3-2) are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.