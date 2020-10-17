Is There A Sweet Treat That Is Good For My Health? The Answer is Yes!

Say it isn’t so! Well you can indulge without the guilt. Pudding is great for a quick snack or dessert. When you pick it up at the store, you will see that it is full of chemicals and non-digestible ingredients.

Here is a way to enjoy the sweetness while getting some amazing health benefits. Avocado pudding, yes we said it Avocado. Stay with us. Let’s talk about the benefits and then you can try this delicious recipe at home.

Avocados are a great source of folate, vitamin e, good fats, fiber, and it is also known to absorb nutrients. This food will also have your skin glowing, eyes stronger (we are not the only ones squinting at our phones), naturally lower cholesterol, and so much more.

It gets better. With the recipe, you will get even more benefits from the coconut oil, cacao, and honey.

Avocado Pudding

3 large avocados

¼ cup organic cacao powder

3 to 6 Tbsp. coconut milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tsp. coconut oil

2 Tbsp. raw honey

Put all the ingredients in a blender. Blend for 5-7 min or until smooth. Refrigerate for 30 minutes