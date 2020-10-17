The Women’s March is returning to cities across the United States today and thousands are expected to turn out despite COVID-19 numbers spiking in every region of the country.

Organizers of the march in Washington are focusing on a wide range political issues, including urging Americans to vote President Donald Trump out of office and protesting the Supreme Court nomination of conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett, following the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The movement will begin with a rally at 12 p.m. ET. The march will follow at 1 p.m. and those marching will head to the United States Capitol. It will conclude at the National Mall with a “socially distant text-banking telethon” with the goal of sending five million messages to encourage people to vote.

The website for the March posted a statement saying “We saw the power when millions of us joined in the streets together the day after Trump’s inauguration. We need to bring that same power and determination to October 17 to cap off Trump’s presidency just the way it started – with massive, women-led resistance.”

The march in Washington is one of at least 425 marches taking place across the country. Needless to say, voices will be heard. Be safe if you are marching in your city today. We will keep our eyes and ears on details of the marches throughout the day.