Drake is not feeling T.I. these days. On Friday (Oct. 16) the Atlanta rapper dropped his 7th studio album, The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta). The album featured many notable cameos including Young Thug, Lil Baby, Snoop Dogg, Jeremih and more. While the projects features those high profile guests, it recently made headlines after Tip confirmed some shocking information.

On his track “We Did It Big,” T.I.confirms that his friend urinated on Drake back in 2010 T.I. raps, “

“While I’m fightin’ my own somehow got you home

So drunk in LA, end up pissin’ on Drake, sh*t

F**k it, that’s still my brother

Since back in the trap house”

Advertisement











During their highly publicized beef back in 2015, Meek Mill alleged that the incident occurred. Seasoned Hip-Hop journalist clarified the incident back in 2015, following Meek’s allegations.

“so i was asked to clarify that the alleged pee incident was like unintentional splatter lol… not a golden shower. he was just really drunk.”

so i was asked to clarify that the alleged pee incident was like unintentional splatter lol… not a golden shower. he was just really drunk — Julia Beverly (@JuliaBeverly) July 31, 2015

Many were shocked at the confirmation, but it is not the scene that one may assume. Well Drake was not feeling the line from T.I.’s song. Therefore, he unfollowed the ATL rapper on Instagram.