The overwhelming anticipation of Drake’s upcoming album continues to grow. Over the past few months, we’ve gotten hints from the OVO camp, the Boy himself and even DJ Akademiks. Back in the July, Drizzy released the Lil Durk assisted, “Laugh Now Cry Later.” The track debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and remained in the top 10 until recently. In addition, we have seen many of his friends don the CLB merch including Swae Lee, Fabolous and many more. The CLB merch package includes t-shirts, hats, jackets and more.

So far the exclusive gear has only been seen on celebrities and influencer. Fans have been anticipating both the gear and the album. It is assumed that they will be available once the album drops, but a date has yet to be confirmed. A Certified Lover Boy truck was spotted over the weekend by a fan. It is safe to assume that the OVO CEO is loading up on more CLB merch and an album announcement can be coming soon.

The superstar artist is set to celebrate his 34th birthday on Saturday (Oct. 24). An album can possible come a day before Drake’s birthday. If not, then we are headed towards November. Take Care is the only Drake project to release this late in the year. So far the only confirmed song from CLB is “Laugh Now Cry Later.” Hopefully the album is released this Friday, where we can celebrate its release along with the 34th birthday of Champagne Papi.

