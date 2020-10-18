Few And Far Inc. Women’s International Art Collective Presents Their Annual Art Show TODAY!

Today in Richmond, VA, the largest, international women’s art collective, Far and Few Inc, will host its ninth annual art exhibit with a host of female artists from around the world.

With local hosts Nico Cathcart and Meme working as the main facilitators of today’s event, it is anticipated that much of the art’s subjects will surround the unprecedented current events that have faced society in recent times and impending times to come following the 2020 Presidential election.

The event is sponsored by Monster Energy Infamy Art and a host of other local businesses that support the arts.

