West tweeted out today that he will be featured on the podcast this coming Friday. He tweeted a screenshot of him and Joe Rogan while on FaceTime with the caption “Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday.”

Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday ⛷ pic.twitter.com/9FOPjU36K3 — ye (@kanyewest) October 17, 2020

Last week Kanye reached out to Joe Rogan on Twitter, saying that he wanted to be featured on the popular podcast. “Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabasas Let’s do this my friend.” Well, it looks like he got his wish.

Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend ⛷ pic.twitter.com/OCyqWlHaNH — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

What the two will talk about, you never know with Kanye. All we know is that headlines will be made.

Advertisement