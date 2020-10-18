The New York Knicks may be planning to unit half of the infamous banana boat crew. The New York Post’s Marc Berman reported this week that if Chris Paul ends up on the Knicks via trade, his good friend, Carmelo Anthony will likely want to follow.

Knicks president Leon Rose was previously the agent for both players. Berman adds that Rose is amenable to an Anthony return to New York even without Paul.

Paul and Anthony played together for the Houston Rockets, but it only lasted 1o days, as Anthony was waived by the team. Paul is under contract and the Oklahoma City Thunder appears to be willing to move off him if the right trade comes along.

Anthony played for the Knicks for seven seasons from 2011-2017. While he has enjoyed his resurgence on the Portland Trailblazers, a return to New York to end his career would be a warm welcome to New Yorkers.

The Knicks are in the middle of a rebuilding campaign. However, if the right veteran leader comes along, those rebuilding plans might go out the window.