Rajan Rondo is an NBA Champion again, but it almost never would have happened if he didn’t change his mind about something.

This week on the “The Full 48” podcast, ESPN’s Rachel Nichols revealed Rondo nearly retired after his disastrous stint with the Dallas Mavericks.

“He told me he almost retired a few years ago,” she said, per Silver Screen & Roll. “Because when the catastrophe in Dallas happened between him and Rick Carlisle —and we can assign all kinds of the blame for that— he said only two teams called him that offseason. He was sort of thinking, ‘Well maybe I just don’t want to do this anymore.’ He could have been out of basketball.”

Thankfully, Rondo had a change of heart because, after his time in Dallas, Rondo was balling. When Rondo first played with Anthony Davis in New Orleans, Rondo helped the Pelicans reach the Western Conference Semi-Finals. Fast forward to his Lakers’ stint, he is now a two time NBA Champion.

Rondo is going to be a free agent next season. If the NBA bubble was any indication if he has anything left in the tank, Rondo will find several teams looking to sign him as well as the Lakers to resign him.