[WATCH] Donald Trump Announces He Will Leave The Country If He Loses Election To Joe Biden

Donald Trump announced friday that if Joe Biden wins the 2020 presidential election, he might leave the country.

During a packed Georgia rally, the president of the United States said that he ‘will leave the country’ if he doesn’t win the election because he ‘won’t feel so good losing to the worst candidate in the history of politics’.

The president joked to the packed crowd Friday night that he may resort to drastic action if the American public doesn’t re-elect him.

‘Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do?’ he asked ‘Maybe I’ll have to leave the country?’ he said.

Anti-Trump organization ‘The Lincoln Project’ jumped on his claim sharing footage of his statement on Twitter and asking: ‘Promise?’ Other social media users debated where he would go with many suggesting Russia and nations that couldn’t extradite him back to the US. His comments come as musicians Bruce Springsteen and Tommy Lee vowed to do the opposite – leave America if Trump is re-elected. Trump is currently trailing Biden in the most recent polls with Georgia a key battleground state Donald Trump has vowed to ‘leave the country’ if he doesn’t win the election because he won’t ‘feel so good’ losing to ‘the worst candidate in the history of politics’.

Watch the video below,