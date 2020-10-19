50 Cent is now making his way into horror movies.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, 50’s G-Unit Film & Television is partnering with director Eli Roth’s Arts District Entertainment production company and the independent film studio, 3BlackDot, to create three horror films

Eli Roth is well known for directing and producing horror films such as Hemlock Grove, Hostel, and Cabin Fever. 3BlackDot most recently co-produced and co-financed Lena Waithe’s 2019 film, Queen and Slim.

The three-way partnership will allow the production companies to make horror films that “others are too afraid to make.”

“Both 50 and James (Frey) have never shied away from controversial, boundary-pushing material and have made massive global cultural impacts from their raw creative energy. We want to bring that same fun and danger to this new fantastic slate of elevated scary films. We want to make the movies others are too afraid to make” said Roth in a statement.