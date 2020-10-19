Chadwick Boseman passed away in August after a silent battle with colon cancer, but he didn’t leave a will.

Fortunately, he married his partner, Taylor Simone Ledward before he was called home and she filed a probate to control his assets that are worth a little over $1 million.

The actor’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman are also included in the request.

The couple made their public debut in 2015 after she graduated from California State Polytechnic University Pomona, where she majored in music industry studies.

Chadwick thanked Ledward at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of King T’Challa in Black Panther. “Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now,” he gushed. “Love you.”

The speech hits different now that we know he was fighting cancer for four years which was the reason for his noticeably thin appearance.

Chadwick Boseman’s death came as a shock to the entire world, even his close collaborators. The tweet announcing Boseman’s passing was later announced by Twitter to be the most-liked tweet ever sent, with more than seven million likes.