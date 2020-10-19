Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Blasts Diddy Over How He Handles Artists and His Ties to Trump

Diddy is pushing the effort to remove Donald Trump from office on Election Day. He also has announced a new political party, Our Black Party, to positively impact Black Americans in the future. But former Bad Boy signee and Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day isn’t buying it.

“Diddy has mismanaged artists & stolen their money his whole career (including Danity Kane), and now he is showing up with 18 days left before the election to get Trump out of office,” O’Day wrote. “When I was on Apprentice, Trump used to tell me DAILY how him and puff are good friends.”

O’Day isn’t the only person pointing the finger back at Diddy. The below tweet says it all. Does any of it matter?

