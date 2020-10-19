Earlier this year Diddy proclaimed that the “Black vote will not be free” in the 2020 Presidential election.

In a recent conversation with Charlamagne Tha God, the mogul admit that it was irresponsible to encourage his supporters to hold their votes hostage.

“Couple of months ago, I told everybody, ‘Hold their vote hostage,’” Diddy said. “It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage but it would also be irresponsible of me to just let this moment go by. The world is watching—and [I’m doing] everything I can to make sure that going forth, that we’re a part of the narrative. That we own our politics.”

But he spun the block with solutions and shared his plans for a new political party that has a main agenda to uplift Black communities. “I’m launching one of the boldest movements that I’ve ever launched. It’s called Our Black Party. It’s time for us to have our own Black political party—unapologetically. Because right now, if you look at the debates, we’re not even a part of the conversation. We don’t have any political power, we don’t have any political leverage and so we started our Black party with some young, fearless Black activists, elected officials, and I’ve stepped up and put the money behind it.”

Diddy doubled down on his statements in the interview and hopped on Twitter urging his followers to vote Donald Trump out of office. “The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.”

Although it’s only weeks left until the election, the Bad Boys CEO endorsed Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. “We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable. Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren’t even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify.”

Our Black Party looks legit from the looks of the official website. The core values of the political party is to ensure Black people have a right to own their politics, a fair and just criminal legal system, economic equity and equality within the United States of America, health equity in the United States of America, educational equity in the United States of America, and more.