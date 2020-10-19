According to a recent report from Variety Magazine, Grammy Award winning hit maker L.A. Reid has taken a similar route as a couple of other super producers and sold all of his 162-song writing and publishing catalog that has made him a household name.

Reid is reportedly selling the catalog entire catalog to Hipgnosis Songs, the same company that reportedly bought some of RZA and No I.D’s publishing catalog.

As previously reported, RZA did sell the entire Wu Tang Clan catalog, however, Hipgnosis Songs was not mentioned in the deal.

Reid spoke on the surprising decision, saying, “I can’t imagine a better home for my lifetime of music and songs than Hipgnosis. Merck and his dream team truly value artists and their creative vision, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with them for this exciting new chapter.”

L.A. Reid’s extensive catalog includes Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, TLC, Boyz II Men and many more.