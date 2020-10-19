N.O.R.E. Shows a Batch of Bottles Sent to Him by JAY-Z

N.O.R.E. Shows a Batch of Bottles Sent to Him by JAY-Z

There are so many ways one can be bullied. For N.O.R.E., it was by one of his favorite things in the world. JAY-Z had a large amount of D’Usse and Armand de Brignac, a.k.a. Ace of Spades, dropped off to the Drink Champs host.

“You think I enjoy this?! You don’t think that I want to be just drinking all this Ace Of Spades and D’Usse. This is abuse,” N.O.R.E. joked online.

“Jay-Z’s bullying me! This is the best form of bullying I’ve ever been bullied. Okay, fine! I’ll drink all this shit!”

Advertisement











Can I be bullied too?