OG Ron C Gives Chopped Not Slopped Treatment to ‘Savage Mode II’

Savage Mode II is still ringing off in the streets and now you can hear 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s album in “ChopNotSlop” form.

The release was held down by OG Ron C for the chop and received the stamp from Young Metro in a series of tweets.

This mix tooooo hard I been riding to it all week @OGRonC @SlimK4 @TheChopstars went extra crazy

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#RIPDJSCREW 💜🗡💜🗡💜 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2020

Many Men chopped & screwed

😭😭😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NKT6fsTFVB — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 19, 2020

Vibed all the way out @SlimK4 @OGRonC got me in the living room like this rn pic.twitter.com/Gq7Fx15OLq — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 19, 2020

If you want to hear the full release the link is available below and don’t expect a deluxe edition of the album to come.

