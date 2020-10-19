You think the hate is on LeBron James for trying to be a great basketball player, wait until the Michael Jordan loyalists watch Space Jam 2: A New Legacy.

The King James-led film is set to release in 2021, but the plot has hit the Twitter timeline.

“During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidently get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.’ stories and characters, under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle),” the leak reads. “With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they re-assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now to get back home, Lebron and the Tunes have to unravel Al G’s mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA’s biggest stars as the entire world watches.”

Advertisement











You down to watch?