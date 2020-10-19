R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says No One Intervened During Jail Attack

R. Kelly was attacked in jail recently and his attorney says no staff members at the facility “raised a finger” to prevent the incident.

The disgraced singer’s legal team filed a claim Friday stating the surveillance footage at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago shows the attacker “roamed a great distance … before carrying out that act, without any opposition,” as per CNN.

“An unresolved issue remains as to whether MCC personnel encouraged, and then allowed, a beating of Mr. Kelly to take place,” Michael Leonard, a lawyer for R. Kelly, wrote. “That alone merits an evidentiary hearing.”

CNN reports an inmate named Jeremiah Farmer who is a convicted member of the Latin Kings said he put the paws on Kells in an attempt to bring media attention to his own racketeering case.

A correctional officer identified as “D. Szyhowski,” reportedly met with Farmer ahead of the attack to order him to not attack R. Kelly.

Chicago Tribune reports that Kelly’s defense team would like to question Farmer under oath in an attempt to get their client released on bond.