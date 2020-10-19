After the Los Angeles Clippers got eliminated in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, many wondered what could be the next move to get them back on track?

According to Stephen A Smith, Kawhi Leonard has a move in mind. On a recent segment on First Take, Smith mentions what Leonard has been asking behind the scenes with Clippers management.

“They clearly need a point guard. Everybody knows it and Kawhi Leonard privately has clamored for one,” Smith said. “It’s not that he wants them to get rid of Patrick Beverley, but Patrick Beverley is basically a defensive ace who’s small and has to play opposing guards. So, they need a point guard that can run a team and can shoot.”

Smith isn’t wrong in terms of the Clippers needing a true point guard to help feed Leonard and Paul George the ball. The problem the team will have is cap space.

The Clippers have around $16 mil cap space right now and would look to possibly trade and get a good point guard to complement their stars.