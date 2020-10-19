SOURCE SPORTS: Twitter Goes Off On The Braves Becoming The Latest Atlanta Sports Team To Blow a Big Lead

When it comes to blowing big leads, no sports city does it better than Atlanta.

On Sunday night the Atlanta Braves added to the city’s misery, blowing a 3-1 lead to the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the NLCS.

The 2020 World Series is set! 🏆



We’ll see you in Texas! pic.twitter.com/K3pP7wyZF5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2020

Naturally, social media had a field day on the Braves and the city of Atlanta’s sports shortcomings.

Rough being an Atlanta sports fan pic.twitter.com/UwijmpvekD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 19, 2020

The Hawks traded away Luka Doncic, the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl, now the Braves choke a 3-1 lead to the Dodgers in the NLCS.



Sorry, Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/PdzulqN2ap — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 19, 2020

Atlanta fans has been stuck in this entanglement for too damn long. pic.twitter.com/Ve78liCydg — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) October 19, 2020

Atlanta sports is next level stuff:



• Falcons blow a 28-3 Super Bowl lead

• Georgia blows National Championship lead

• Braves blow 3-1 NLCS lead (and within that, a blown 2-0 Game 7 lead) pic.twitter.com/83G4e1PAM9 — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) October 19, 2020











The Braves will have to wait until next year to make another run at a World Series birth. The same thing was said about the Atlanta Falcons waiting until next year to avenge their epic 28-3 blown Super Bowl lead. Unfortunately, that was four years ago and the Falcons haven’t been back since.