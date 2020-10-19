When it comes to blowing big leads, no sports city does it better than Atlanta.
On Sunday night the Atlanta Braves added to the city’s misery, blowing a 3-1 lead to the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the NLCS.
Naturally, social media had a field day on the Braves and the city of Atlanta’s sports shortcomings.
The Braves will have to wait until next year to make another run at a World Series birth. The same thing was said about the Atlanta Falcons waiting until next year to avenge their epic 28-3 blown Super Bowl lead. Unfortunately, that was four years ago and the Falcons haven’t been back since.