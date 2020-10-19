It appears Taraji P Henson is back on the market. There had been speculation on social media that Taraji and Super Bowl (XLI) champion, Kelvin Hayden secretly ended their engagement.

For a while, there had been signs but no real proof. However, the rumor mill got very active when Hayden did not show up to Henson’s 50th Birthday party, which was enjoyed by Mary J Blige and other friends & family.

The former NFL athlete, 37, was nowhere to be found in photos from the celebration. Not to mention, fans called out that he also failed to send his fiancee any birthday wishes on social media, like he has in years past. Fans also pointed out that Taraji shared a closeup photo from a beachside dinner that showed her donning jewelry on her ring finger. However, it didn’t look like the diamond engagement ring Kelvin proposed with on Mother’s Day in May of 2018.

These two were a major spark from the start and were an inspiration to young couples both in and out of the entertainment business. In Teraji’s words in her interview with The Breakfast Club this morning, the actress simply said “It didn’t work out”. She also says she suggested therapy, but the two were simply not on the same page.

Let’s hope things work out for the best for these two. Love isn’t easy. But they are both strong individuals and we are sure they will both land on their feet.