The countdown to the 2020 Presidential election is on and many influencers are using their platforms to combat Black voter suppression. Tyler Perry is financially aiding Let’s Rock The Vote’s Soul to the Poll’s campaign to increase Black voter engagement in Florida.

The entertainment mogul teamed up with Equal Ground Education Fund on its half a million-dollar “Park & Praise” initiative. The campaign will curate a series of events where voters can drop off mail-in ballots.

The non-profit’s founder, Jasmine Burney-Clark, says, “Our work to provide robust voter education and ensure that accurate information reaches our communities is the highest priority and is exactly what this partnership with Tyler Perry is going to do.”

