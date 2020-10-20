Grab your coins because Beyonce is dropping another Ivy Park collection.

The singer made the announcement on Instagram with a picture of a multi-color mountainscapes and flowers and the text read, “This is my park.”

All other details surrounding the drop is under wraps but you already know Queen Bey always do it big.

Advertisement











If you’ve been keeping up with the clothing brand ever since they joined forces with Adidas, then you’ll probably keep your fingers crossed and look out for the mailman for a big branded box with your name on it.

As per the announcement post, the collection is scheduled to be released on October 30th. So you’ll get the chance to secure some Beyonce drip just ahead of any virtual Halloween events.

Many people are already trying to secure their gift boxes including JT from the City Girls. “Queen don’t forget us this time ima dm you my P.O. Box!” the rapper commented on the picture.