We can’t believe Cardi B. is done with Twitter! She has deleted her Twitter account which has over 15 million followers, but remains active on Instagram. The fans invaded her privacy that tries to conduct her life. She lashed out at fans for attacking the make up artist and estranged husband.

Then y’all want to be fu**kin’ harassin’ this ni**a. Bro, if I work things out, why are y’all going to this ni**a’s Twitter to harass him? That sh*t don’t make no fu**in’ sense.”

Cardi B. found herself as a targeting internet bully. She defends her actions with her current relationships that she decided to unplug. She recently filed for divorce from her husband, Offset, and asked for custody for her daughter, Kulture. Ever since her birthday shindig, Offset has been popping up and rekindling their relationship and friendship.

Advertisement