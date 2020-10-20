Ice Cube is famously known as one of the founding members of the rap group, NWA, and brought you films like Friday and The Barbershop which became staples in the Black community.

Which is why many of his fans were hurt when Donald Trump’s advisor thanked the rapper/actor for helping Trump with his Platinum Plan. “Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan,” Katrina Pierson wrote. “Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!”

Cube was the subject of an unforeseen “this you?” moment when Black Twitter resurfaced his 2016 tweet vowing to never endorse Trump.

He defended his actions of in a series of tweets clarifying that they simply had a conversation, that Joe Biden was also invited to but declined. But according to this new report from The Grio, Trump didn’t have a Black agenda until a few weeks from the election.

Jackson Lee said members of the Congressional Black Caucus have made several attempts to meet with Trump to discuss Black America with a 125-page proposal that is similar to the platinum plan.

“The President of the United States has never in his four years of being there been an advocate or help anything get accomplished and he will not get anything accomplished this time,” says Jackson Lee. “Everything that was in the Platinum Plan has already been proposed by the Congressional Black Caucus and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”