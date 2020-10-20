Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ is the Most Streamed Song in Apple Music History

Drake is currently working on his follow-up to Scorpion but in the meantime, the 6ix God is celebrating the success of “God’s Plan.” The lead single from Drake’s last album is now the most-streamed song in the history of Apple Music.



Chart Data revealed the achievement on Twitter, while also noting the second most-streamed song in the history of the streaming service also features Drake, Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE” from the Astroworld album.

.@Drake's "God's Plan" is the #1 most streamed song in US Apple Music history. — chart data (@chartdata) October 20, 2020

.@trvisXX's "SICKO MODE" is the 2nd most streamed song in US Apple Music history. — chart data (@chartdata) October 20, 2020

While fans await on more music from Drake, he revealed that two special episodes of his show, Euphoria, which starred Zendaya, will air in December.