Drake is currently working on his follow-up to Scorpion but in the meantime, the 6ix God is celebrating the success of “God’s Plan.” The lead single from Drake’s last album is now the most-streamed song in the history of Apple Music.
Chart Data revealed the achievement on Twitter, while also noting the second most-streamed song in the history of the streaming service also features Drake, Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE” from the Astroworld album.
While fans await on more music from Drake, he revealed that two special episodes of his show, Euphoria, which starred Zendaya, will air in December.