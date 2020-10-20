H.E.R. has announced new music, “Damage,” that is set to release soon on Wednesday, October 21. The new release will follow up a string of recent releases and is releasing ahead of her Saturday Night Live appearance this Saturday, October 24. Adele is set to host the episode of the show.
A few weeks ago, H.E.R. was in the studio with legendary singer, Brandy, but there is currently no details on when we will hear that offering.
H.E.R. Announces New Single to be Released on Wednesday
