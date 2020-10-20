H.E.R. has announced new music, “Damage,” that is set to release soon on Wednesday, October 21. The new release will follow up a string of recent releases and is releasing ahead of her Saturday Night Live appearance this Saturday, October 24. Adele is set to host the episode of the show.



A few weeks ago, H.E.R. was in the studio with legendary singer, Brandy, but there is currently no details on when we will hear that offering.