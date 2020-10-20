Kobe Bryant’s 2008 Game 5 Jersey To Be Displayed At The Smithsonian’s National Museum Of African America History And Culture

The late Kobe Bryant will have his 2008 game 5 NBA Finals jersey displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington.

The display is in the Sports: Leveling the Playing Field gallery, and is next to a pair of LeBron James’ “Equality” shoes.

Bryant’s uniform serves as a testament to the resiliency of African Americans & expands the on the impact of black popular culture in sports. The 2008 NBA Finals Game 5 jersey worn by Kobe Bryant is now on display in our Sports Exhibition: https://t.co/62PfelFWUv #GameChangers — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) October 19, 2020

“Kobe’s contributions on and off the court are remarkable,” the museum’s interim director Spencer Crew said in a statement. “As a founding donor, he understood the significance of this museum to the nation and the world.

“After postponing the March installation due to COVID-19, we believe now is the perfect moment in history to honor his memory by placing his jersey on view.”

Bryant donated at least $1 million to the museum in 2008, and in 2017, he donated the jersey to the museum as well.

The museum’s website describes the exhibit as one rooted in the cultural impact athletes can have. “Sports: Leveling the Playing Field explores the contributions of athletes, both on and off the field. Some athletes have been symbolic figures of black ability, while others have taken their activism beyond the court to the courtroom, boardroom, and the newsroom.”

Bryant’s legacy will soon be immortalized with his introduction to the Basketball Hall Of Fame. His display at the Smithsonian will serve as a reminder of his excellence on and off the court.