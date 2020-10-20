Back in the day, ghostwriters used to remain ghosts, but nothing is too taboo in the era of social media. Lil Yachty spilled the tea that he wrote City Girls’ “Act Up” and it was a shocker for many.

Yachty presumably wrote Yung Miami’s verse because JT has songwriting credit alongside Isaac Bynum.

Instead of praising the rapper for doing the same thing that Pardison Fontaine does for Cardi B, he was trolled about it on Instagram live.

“That was an eight-figure check and it’s still coming—I’m sorry. 7,” Lil Boar said. “Let me talk to whoever that civilian was on the last insert. These niggas be so closed-minded, right? And these niggas ain’t never seen no real money, right?”

“Act Up” was a huge record and was even sampled in Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer.” Maybe Lil Yachty wanted recognition for his versatility, but it’s called GHOSTWRITING for a reason.