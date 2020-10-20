Fans of Meek Mill may be excited to hear that the rapper has intentions to release an album this year. The Philidelphia rap star has been in the headlines lately for everything but his music, so this can be an exciting time for his artistry.

Meek Mill’s last album, Championships was released in November of 2018 and had explosive singles including, “What’s Free,” “24/7,” “Going Bad,” and “Dangerous.” The rapper shared the news of his new album on Twitter after a fan tweeted, asking about the new album. “When the album dropping?” the fan wrote. “This year lol,” Meek replied.

Day one Meek fans may have already smelled the rapper cooking up a new album after Drake hopped in Meek Mill’s comments to hint that the Philadelphia rapper releases his single, “Pain Away” rumored to have features from A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Roddy Ricch. The line up already sounds exciting, we’ll keep you updated!

