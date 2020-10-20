Chadwick Boseman’s final film was Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and the company released the trailer on Monday.

Boseman portrays a horn player named Levee for blues legend Ma Rainey, played by Viola Davis.

“I’m gonna get me a band and make me some records,” Boseman says in the trailer. “I know how to play real music. Not this jugband s–t.”

Advertisement











George C. Wolfe helmed the drama based on August Wilson’s 1982 Broadway play

Ma Rainey is one of the Oscar hopefuls the streaming giant is campaigning for in addition to Spike Lee’s, Da 5 Bloodz which also stars Chadwick Boseman.

Viewers will have the pleasure of streaming a presumably stunning performance by two beloved Black actors on November 18th and in select theaters.