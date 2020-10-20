Pop Smoke’s Debut Album Reportedly Aims for No. 1 on Billboard Hot 200 Four Months After Release

Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album is aiming for the top spot on the Billboard 200 charts four months after its release.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon secured 67,000 equivalent album units, jumping from No. 3 to No. 1.

Following its impressive debut, the 50 Cent executive produced project never fell below fourth place for the past few weeks.

21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II came in second place with 66,000 units which is still a win. “this shit number one again @roddyricch 😆I told you she want to fuck wit the 💫Woo, but i ain’t gonna front that 21 Savage shit is slapping they both #1 to me right now,” 50 wrote on Instagram.