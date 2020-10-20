Regina Hall Inks First-Look Deal With Showtime to Develop and Produce TV Shows

Regina Hall is a pillar in Black Hollywood and now she’ll get the opportunity to develop and produce television shows for Showtime.

The network announced that Hall inked a deal to develop television shows under her production company, Rh Negative.

She already has an upcoming one-hour comedy special which she executive produced.

“I am excited to call Showtime home,” Hall said in a statement. “Working with Amy has been such a delightful and organic experience. I am thrilled to expand our partnership to create smart, meaningful and impactful stories.”

Ironically, this news comes after Netflix tweeted, “Regina Hall has done as much for the scary movie genre as Jamie Lee Curtis has … but some of you aren’t ready to have that conversation.”

