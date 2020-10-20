If you have been keeping up with the media, then you are aware that rappers Rick Ross and Tory Lanez have been in a little back and forth, following the Meg thee Stallion shooting incident. After the shooting it was clear that Rick Ross supported Meg the Stallion, so much so that he began to throw jabs at Tory Lanez, calling him a little boy that needed to boss up. Ross also mentioned that Lanez’s decision to release his album on the day that the verdict was released for ex-officer Brett Hankison, one of the cops involved in killing Breonna Taylor, was a poor decision.

Although Tory’s back was against the wall, Tory responded to Rick Ross with this tweet. “I respect u 2 much as a black man to disrespect you in these times,however, I went out and marched 9 DAYS STRAIT for Breonna Taylor ..IN YOUR CITY …I didn’t see the “boss” out there once ?…also stop tagging your endorsements in post about her . It’s a poor decision.”

The back and forth didn’t stop there, Ross has been trolling Tory, tagging the singer in videos of smart cars saying that he will buy one for Tory. “Sounds like you buying time big fella,” Tory responded. “I live down the block from u. Just gimme da car already. And please don’t get no lemon pepper on my seats brotherman…”

Advertisement











Will Rick Ross really gift Tory with that smart car?