With many rappers celebrating sipping lean in today’s Hip Hp music, it is more celebratory to acknowledge Sauce Walka’s decision to kick the deadly habit once and for all.

In a refreshing IG post, the Houston millennial slang spitter posted a photo of himself “after 12 Days of #Withdrawls PAINNN & #Detox”. Walka called the infamous promethazine concoction “liquid heroin”, which has taken out more than a few Hip Hop legends including Pimp C, DJ Screw, Mac Miller and too many others to mention.

View this post on Instagram

Day 1 after 12 Days of #Withdrawls PAINNN & #Detox … From 7 consist years of drinking #Liquid HERION aka “ DRANK “ 🥤 nothin Less then a 6-10 ounces of daily direct consumption… Nearly a decade of Drug abuse & 5 million wasted dollars 💵 later!! THIS IS WHAT A RICH DOPEHEAD DUMMY LOOKS 👀 LIKE!!!! 30 million dollar former DopeFiend !! AN I WANT MY FANS HATERS & KINGZ TO KNOW AND BE INSPIRED! TODAY @sauce_walka102 is promethazine and codeine free for life and I hope yeah I’ll come with me ( FUCK DRANK ) #TheDrug but from a CULTURAL standpoint my weathering respects for it still stands!! SO I #DroppedTheBottle fuck kick a 🦵🏾CUP … I almost DIED 💀 IN MY DAUGHTERS FACE 👶 Killing #Myself SOMETHING U PUNKS WILL NEVA DO TO ME 🤷🏾‍♂️!!!! This is WHAT A REAL MAN IS !! One ☝️ who leads by his Triumphs and failures and shows that message transparently to the people that need!! This is a black KING 🤴🏾this is a GOD 🛐✝️.. to my people I love u 😘

A post shared by 💦Sauce Father👨🏾‍🍳 (@sauce_walka102) on

Shout out to Sauce Walka for putting life first and making the changes necessary to live.

