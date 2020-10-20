With many rappers celebrating sipping lean in today’s Hip Hp music, it is more celebratory to acknowledge Sauce Walka’s decision to kick the deadly habit once and for all.

In a refreshing IG post, the Houston millennial slang spitter posted a photo of himself “after 12 Days of #Withdrawls PAINNN & #Detox”. Walka called the infamous promethazine concoction “liquid heroin”, which has taken out more than a few Hip Hop legends including Pimp C, DJ Screw, Mac Miller and too many others to mention.

Shout out to Sauce Walka for putting life first and making the changes necessary to live.

