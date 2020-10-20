Shareef O’Neal continues to honor his former mentor Kobe Bryant with another tribute tattoo. The new second tattoo shown is the 2009 Kobe Bryant in beast mode celebrating waving his Lakers jersey.

In the days following Bryant’s passing, O’Neal reflected on what his former mentor meant to him.

“You always wanted me to be the best I could be,” Shareef wrote. “you always made sure I was happy, you put me before you put yourself and when we had our moments you made me feel like I was great.”

Advertisement











O’Neal received a text message from Bryant shortly before Bryant’s helicopter took off with Gigi Bryant and the seven others who tragically lost their lives in that helicopter accident.

Young O’Neal grew up idolizing his father, Shaquille O’Neal’s running mate and Bryant was instrumental in training O’Neal before he started playing college ball at LSU.