Have you ever found yourself snacking without purpose? Has your taste buds automatically led you to the junk food isle? It’s okay we’ve all been there. The good news, there is hope. We just have to be more mindful and ask ourselves the right questions.

Here are three easy ways to eat mindfully.

What are you feeding? – Before you reach for it, ask yourself why. There is something that you are feeding when you reach for that crunchy bag of chips, or chocolate. What is it and why do you want it. We know it is good, but think long term. How is this helping me now and will I really feel better after I indulge in this sugar. There is someone out there saying YES! But really think about it and ask those questions. You have one body, learn to understand it and take care of it.

Plan your meals – The time you take to meal plan and prep will save you time, money, and calories during the week. Make it a ritual on the weekends to plan your meals and snacks. Make it fun and try a new recipe each week.

Create balance – Everything should be in moderation. You know your boundaries and limits. It is important that your relationship with food is a healthy one. Foods can heal us or hurt us. Choose to eat foods that heal.