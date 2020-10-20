Donald Trump and Joe Biden will once again hit the debate stage on Thursday. After the disaster of the first one, mainly due to Trump’s constant interaction, this debate will have the access to a mute button.



The USA Today reports when one speaker isn’t currently talking his microphone would be muted to pause interruptions. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced it will give the candidate two-minutes of speaking during opening statements at the beginning of each of the six topics during the Nashville debate.



The moderator will be Kristen Welker of NBC News and will be allowed to return time that is interrupted by either candidate.



“During the times dedicated for open discussion, it is the hope of the Commission that the candidates will be respectful of each other’s time, which will advance civil discourse for the benefit of the viewing public,” the commission said in a statement.



The topics that will be explored during the debate include Fighting COVID-19, American families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.



“We realize, after discussions with both campaigns, that neither campaign may be totally satisfied with the measures announced today,” the commission said. “One may think they go too far, and one may think they do not go far enough. We are comfortable that these actions strike the right balance and that they are in the interest of the American people, for whom these debates are held.”