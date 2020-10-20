Trump’s campaign is coming to an end with only 2 weeks left before the election. While he trails in nationwide polls, Trump is going all in on getting the Republicans to vote for him. However, it seems as if his endgame strategy to win is to publicly insult Dr. Fauci.

While on a campaign call on Monday, Donald Trump ridiculed Dr. Fauci. He insisted that American’s are tired of COVID and tired of Dr. Fauci and other scientists telling them what they should do. He says that his rallies are proof of that. “People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots.’

He then said that Fauci is a “nice guy” and has been here for “500 years.”

Advertisement











Trump went on to label Fauci as a “disaster” and that if he had listened to Fauci the death toll in the United States would have been 2 or even 3 times greater. “Fauci’s a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths. We’d have 700,000, 800,000 deaths right now,” Trump stated.

Currently, the U.S. COVID death toll stands around 200,000. However, it is still rising.