While Donald Trump continues to downplay the impact of COVID-19, Americans are still dying. A woman from Garland, Texas, died from the deadly virus while waiting on her commercial flight to depart.



The death as reported by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, revealing the death occurred on July 25 after she had difficulty breathing. NBC Dallas-Forth Worth states that the woman was given supplemental oxygen but died. The woman was in her 30s and had underlying high-risk health conditions.



Dallas County has reported a total of 1,085 confirmed death related to the coronavirus.



Judge Jenkins also was critical of Governor Greg Abbott for easing restrictions when the cases declined.



“What happens with that is people hear that, they may not be going to a bar but they think it’s now safe to have friends over to watch the Cowboys game or do something else they want to do,” he said. “We keep jumping the gun and it puts us back in a situation which hurts public health and businesses and schools.”

Dallas County is closing in on 90,000 confirmed cases since March.